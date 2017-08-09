City Pulls Eastie Snapchat Filter Icon

August 9, 2017
By John Lynds

The City of Boston’s technology department got a little ahead of itself the other day and tweeted out the city’s new Snapchat filter icons for each neighborhood.

While Dorchester’s icon was a triple-decker, Roxbury’s was the Fort Hill tower, and Charlestown’s was the Bunker Hill Monument, Eastie’s icon was Logan Airport’s Aviation Tower.

The city’s tweet was met with an immediately backlash in the neighborhood.

The day after the tweet was sent out the Mayor’s Office pulled the icons that were apparently posted before receiving final approval.

“The City immediately reached out to Snapchat to have the filters removed, however that process can take up to several days,” said the Mayor’s Office in a statement. “Moving forward, the Mayor’s Office will be soliciting feedback from each community to ensure any published filters appropriately reflect the neighborhood they represent.”

On social media Tuesday residents gave several alternatives to the airport tower like the Madonna Shrine, the gazebo at the end of Piers Park, a Clippership, a compass signifying the neighborhood’s maritime history and point of entry for immigrants, the Donald McKay House or one of the several historic homes or churches in the neighborhood.

  • Frederick Wright

    That’s the kind of simple mistake anyone could make if they’ve never spend more than five minutes in East Boston. The rest of the city, perhaps even the mayoral office itself, really does look at this rich,diverse, boisterous neighborhood as nothing but the Airport stop on the Blue Line.

  • jackscagnetti

    The City of Boston’s technology department is not the mayors office and if you read the article it was not approved by them.

  • jackscagnetti

    Also they are just a bunch of interns so they probably have not spent those 5 minutes in east boston.

  • Conan the Libertarian

    Jascha Franklin-Hodge is the highly political appointee heading the technowlagy dapahtment. He lives in Sowthie, so prawbly only goes up ta Eastie fah the aipaht and ta get ta facken reveya!

