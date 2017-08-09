City Pulls Eastie Snapchat Filter Icon

By John Lynds

The City of Boston’s technology department got a little ahead of itself the other day and tweeted out the city’s new Snapchat filter icons for each neighborhood.

While Dorchester’s icon was a triple-decker, Roxbury’s was the Fort Hill tower, and Charlestown’s was the Bunker Hill Monument, Eastie’s icon was Logan Airport’s Aviation Tower.

The city’s tweet was met with an immediately backlash in the neighborhood.

The day after the tweet was sent out the Mayor’s Office pulled the icons that were apparently posted before receiving final approval.

“The City immediately reached out to Snapchat to have the filters removed, however that process can take up to several days,” said the Mayor’s Office in a statement. “Moving forward, the Mayor’s Office will be soliciting feedback from each community to ensure any published filters appropriately reflect the neighborhood they represent.”

On social media Tuesday residents gave several alternatives to the airport tower like the Madonna Shrine, the gazebo at the end of Piers Park, a Clippership, a compass signifying the neighborhood’s maritime history and point of entry for immigrants, the Donald McKay House or one of the several historic homes or churches in the neighborhood.