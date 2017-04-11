City Councilor Sal LaMattina will not seek reelection

LaMattina told the East Boston Times Tuesday that he will not seek reelection during the municipal election in September. After a stellar 30 year career with the City of Boston, eleven of which was spent as the District 1 City Councilor, Saltold the East Boston Times Tuesday that he will not seek reelection during the municipal election in September.

“It’s time,” said LaMattina . “It’s time to give someone else a shot who has new ideas. I did not make this decision lightly but I feel I’ve left my mark on East Boston. From the Early Learning Center we built in the 90s to the parks, to the waterfront development I think its a pretty good legacy and I want to go out on top. But I want to continue to help the community in one form or another after I leave office. I’m not going anywhere and I’ll still be in East Boston as an active community member. Like I’ve been saying for the past year, Eastie’s best days are yet to come and I’m excited about its future.”

LaMattina was first elected City Councilor in June 2006 following a special election to replace former District 1 City Councilor Paul Scapicchio . LaMattina edged out Charlestown’s Dan Ryan in a hotly contested election by a mere 152 votes.

See tomorrow’s East Boston Times for the full story.