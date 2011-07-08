George Donovan : Attorney Was a Class Act

July 8, 2011
Attorney George Donovan, who died in June at the age of 83, was a bigger than life character in the life and times of this neighborhood where he grew-up and which he called home for many years before moving to Hull and then to Ireland, where he spent the last 15 years of his life.

He was a tough, smart, good looking, well educated East Boston guy – a Triple Eagle, who attended Boston College High School, Boston College and Boston College Law School.

His claim to fame as a lawyer was his representation for Chad Green’s family. Green’s parents wanted the right to choose how the young child was treated for Leukemia. It became a great political issue. The parents stopped treating the child and the child died.

Attorney Donovan was from a well- known family. His father  was the late Daniel Donovan, the first vice-president of the International Longshoreman’s Association.

Attorney Donovan fought demons during his life – but he beat them and helped others to save their lives against the ravages of alcohol.

He went back to Ireland 15 years ago, to County Tipperary, where he died on June 12.

He was quite a guy.

May he rest in peace.

    George Patrick Donovan was the best; he was/is my uncle and my mothers brother. When I used to do things that irritated my mom she would go “oh my God’. It wasn’t until later in life I realised it was him she was referring to. He used to come over our house when I was a teenager and we would get wasted on rum and coke. I mean ripped. This bro must have had some serious emotional issues because he would literrally get torn on Absolute vodka. When he was young we would drink and discuss the law and it was like war. I was always in trouble with the law and a lot of times he would be my lawyer. Then when I was sixteen he got me admitted to the Massachusetts Bar. Can’t say much more.

    George Donovan was my Grandfather. I used to call him Da. I only met him a few times and heard of his death a few months ago. My name is Dane Alexander Donovan

    meet george in tipperary, had many long chats and lots of laughts , never got to say goodbye to you george, you stood tall in the green emerald, let us raise the glass one last time. rest in PEACE.JNC

