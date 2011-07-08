George Donovan : Attorney Was a Class Act

Attorney George Donovan, who died in June at the age of 83, was a bigger than life character in the life and times of this neighborhood where he grew-up and which he called home for many years before moving to Hull and then to Ireland, where he spent the last 15 years of his life.

He was a tough, smart, good looking, well educated East Boston guy – a Triple Eagle, who attended Boston College High School, Boston College and Boston College Law School.

His claim to fame as a lawyer was his representation for Chad Green’s family. Green’s parents wanted the right to choose how the young child was treated for Leukemia. It became a great political issue. The parents stopped treating the child and the child died.

Attorney Donovan was from a well- known family. His father was the late Daniel Donovan, the first vice-president of the International Longshoreman’s Association.

Attorney Donovan fought demons during his life – but he beat them and helped others to save their lives against the ravages of alcohol.

He went back to Ireland 15 years ago, to County Tipperary, where he died on June 12.

He was quite a guy.

May he rest in peace.